Dem Rep. Bera: We Have to Make ‘Transition to Learning How to Live with COVID and Get Our Lives Back’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that “we have to start getting ready to learn how to live with COVID.” And need to “make this transition to learning how to live with COVID and get our lives back.”

Bera said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “I’ll put my doctor hat on, which is my profession. I do think we have to start getting ready to learn how to live with COVID. It’s been disruptive to our lives over the last two years. Clearly, it has had a big impact on our children and their ability to go to school, as well as parents. So, we do have to make this transition to learning how to live with COVID and get our lives back.”

He added, “We’ve learned how to mitigate risks. There will be times where we might have to postpone a party or something because there’s been a flare-up of COVID, but we’ve learned how to do that with flu and other viral illnesses. So, it’s time to start thinking about that.”

Bera further stated that while people who are vaccinated and boosted can still get coronavirus, “their risk of getting really ill or ending up in the hospital is extremely low.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett