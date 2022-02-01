Pompeo Slams Biden Administration Border Policy — ‘Abandoned Any Pretense of Protecting American Sovereignty’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday weighed in on the ongoing border crisis.

Pompeo, on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” slammed President Joe Biden and his administration for having “abandoned any pretense of protecting American sovereignty” at the border. He lamented the Democratic Party has succumbed to the progressive members of the party in allowing open borders.

“We know why people want to come to the United States. It’s a great place. It’s the greatest nation in the history of civilization. The reason that they are able to come and the reason so many are actually choosing to come is because this administration has abandoned any pretense of protecting American sovereignty,” Pompeo argued. “They are focused on sovereignty for the Ukrainian people. We should do that here at home. And they gave up all the good work that we had done for four years. We had laid down a set of policies that had slowed down people coming across the border, and, Steve, importantly, slowed down fentanyl and drugs that are impacting our communities all across America from coming across the border as well.”

“And we should never forget there is a lot of ungoverned space in Mexico where terror threats are very real if we don’t know what’s coming in and out of our country,” he added. “It’s not that difficult to do. The administration needs to be serious about it, and apparently, they have just given up. The progressive elements inside of their party want open borders, and that’s what we have got today.”

