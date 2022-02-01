Zeldin: Psaki Is Dismissing Consequences of Lax Crime Policies Like Death, Hate Crimes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said that the consequences of lax crime policies that were dismissed by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki include people dying, businesses going under, and people “getting punched in the face” because they’re Asian or Jewish.

Zeldin stated, “Now, as far as what the consequences are, which Jen Psaki is laughing off, it’s no laughing matter when people get pushed into an incoming train in the subway and they end up losing their life as a result. The small business in New York City that has to go out of business because just too many people are walking in and stealing too much, out the door, no consequences. People who are getting punched in the face because they’re Asian or because they’re Jewish, so we know what the policies are. We know what the consequences are. But we don’t have the will of many of these elected officials to do something about it.”

