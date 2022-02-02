Behar: ‘Annoying’ Gorsuch ‘Who Is Supposedly Pro-Life Won’t Wear a Mask’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch was “annoying” because he does not wear a face mask while considering cases but is pro-life.

Behar said, “The Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch is hanging out with the who’s who with conservatives this weekend when he speaks at an event for the Federalist Society. Other speakers are former VP Mike Pence, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. One item on the docket is a talk titled The End of Roe v Wade? It’s being moderated by a Trump-pointed federal judge. Also, you should know that the media is barred from the event. My question to you ladies is, is a Supreme Court Justice be involved in such a partisan group of people? Is that kosher? I don’t know the rules.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I don’t think they should, especially at a time right now where the court is perceived as political more than it ever has been. A poll recently said 64% of people believe it’s a political institution.”

Behar said, “How would conservatives would like it if Sonia Sotomayor went to a Planned Parenthood rally?”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “They would have a significant issue with it. I think Sara is absolutely right. There’s been this erosion when it comes to the court of having them speak publicly and speak at these sort of partisan events.”

Behar added, “It is a little annoying that Gorsuch, who is supposedly pro-life, won’t wear a mask.”

Hostin said, “There’s that.”

