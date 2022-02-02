Ex-Dolphins Coach Flores on NFL Discrimination Suit — ‘This Is Bigger than Football’

During an interview with CBS’s “Mornings,” former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addressed his lawsuit against the NFL’s hiring practices.

The lawsuit also alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay Flores an extra $100,000 per loss to ensure the Dolphins would get the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and pushed him to violate league tampering rules by recruiting a quarterback on another team.

Flores, one of only three black head coaches in the league in the 2021-2022 season, said he is not the only one who has experienced such discrimination in the NFL. He added his decision to bring this to light “is bigger than football.”

CBS’s Nate Burleson, a former NFL star, asked Flores on Wednesday, “One last thing. I’ll let you say this, but do you still want to coach in this league?”

“I absolutely want to coach in this league,” Flores replied. “But I also know that … I’m not the only story here. I’m not the only one with a story to tell.”

“You’re speaking up for decades of this going on, and hopefully stopping it from happening,” Burleson agreed.

“[Y]ou know there are people who have come before me, and I know there are others who have similar stories,” Flores continued. “And it’s hard to speak out. It is. You’re giving up. You’re making some sacrifices. But again, this is bigger than football. This is bigger than coaching.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent