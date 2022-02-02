FNC’s Pirro: ‘Everything that Hunter Biden Did Is Dirty’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Fox News Channel’s Judge Jeanine Pirro weighed in Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, and his shady foreign business dealings.

Pirro, citing some of the bombshell reporting from Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win by Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer, slammed the younger Biden, saying that everything he did was “dirty.”

“We’ve heard about Ukraine, we’ve heard about Russia, China — $31 million to the Biden family from China all connected to Chinese intelligence and many to the CCP. But now, what we have got is what’s going on in Romania?” Pirro outlined. “So, we’ve got this tycoon who is convicted of corruption. He hires Louis Freeh. Louis Freeh gives Joe Biden’s grandchildren $100,000. … Why would you give someone $100,000 and make sure that it’s on record for future work? Why give $100,000 if you are seeking to get money from an employer? Did you already get money, and are you taking some of that money and funneling it through a trust fund? Or is this an agreement where you expect to get huge amounts of money … you don’t want to identify it, so you give it to them?”

“It’s very dirty, but everything that Hunter Biden did is dirty,” she continued. “The DOJ has been investigating him since 2018, tax probe since 2020, now we have the New York Times going after him. Everything this guy did.”

Pirro added, “When his father became vice president, Hunter Biden learned how to parlay that father, and he leveraged him for all kinds of money. And then we hear about him using that money to pay the Biden family’s bills.”

