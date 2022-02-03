ABC’s Hostin: GOP Allowing ‘Unfettered’ Access to Guns Causing Rise in Crime

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the rise in crime across America has been caused by the Republican Party’s support of the Second Amendment, which she argued has caused “unfettered access to guns in this country.”

Hostin said, “You know, I think that what’s interesting to me is New York City has one of the largest budgets for our police department, $10 billion. It was actually $9.9 billion in 2021. I mean, that’s bigger than the GDP of some small countries, right? It’s not about funding. It’s not about police don’t have enough funding. What I do think is interesting is that the conversation about a rise in crime, about a rise in gun crime, just never seems to include the unfettered access to guns in this country. That is because Republicans don’t find it politically expedient.”

She continued, “It just seems to me that, you know, with the argument that gun ownership equals freedom, but stopping and frisking black and brown folks at disproportionate levels always seems to be okay, and the over-policing of those communities always seems to be okay.”

She added, “Let’s talk about what’s real. This is a Republican problem.”

Hostin concluded, “Why won’t Republicans talk about gun control? They don’t want to talk about root causes. All they talk about is, you know, the Democratic problem with gun crime. They are the real problem in my view.”

