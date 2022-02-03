Mo Brooks: Biden Admin Spent Over $2 Billion to Transport Illegal Aliens Across U.S.

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) reacted to the Biden administration flying illegal immigrants across the United States.

Brooks lamented that billions of dollars have been exhausted on illegal aliens rather than the American people. He added there was “no end to how much damage the Biden administration seeks to do.”

“It’s now more than 100,000 that are being transported in one shape, form or fashion, and the total cost — not just the flights but also the detention or the places where they live, the health care — exceeds over $2 billion,” Mo Brooks emphasized. “There’s no end to how much damage the Biden administration seeks to do and no end to how much money they are willing to spend — our money — in order to pack America with millions of illegal aliens.”

“[W]hen you’re asking the Biden administration for information, you have to take what the what you get with a grain of salt,” he continued. “There’s no guarantee that they’re fully reporting all of the cost of everything. But this shouldn’t be new to America. There have been plenty of studies over the years that indicate that the net cost to American taxpayers each year … net cost at the city, county, state and federal level exceeds over $120 billion. That’s a lot of money that could have been used for Americans but instead is being used to the benefit of illegal aliens.”

