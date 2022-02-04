Ana Navarro: Pelosi Warning U.S. Athletes Not to Protest China Is ‘So Un-American’

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was wrong for warning U.S. athletes not to speak out against China’s human rights abuses during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Thursday, Pelosi said, “I would say to our athletes, you’re there to compete. Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless. I know there is the temptation on the part of some to speak out while they are there. I respect that. But I also worry about what the Chinese government might do to their reputations, to their families.”

Navarro said, “I don’t like this at all. I don’t like that at all.”

She continued, “That’s so un-American, you know? What China has done to the Uyghurs is something that should be protested, and if there is any athlete who wants to have the courage to do that, and I understand this is about athleticism, but it’s also a huge worldwide platform.”

Navarro added, “The ones I’m angry at is the International Olympic Committee who keep looking at places and hosting things in places like Sochi. If we know that China has committed genocide and has imprisoned over 1 million Uyghurs, why are they being allowed to host an Olympic Games, which is a huge honor for any country?”

