FNC’s Turley on Attempts to Cancel Rogan: ‘What They Are Doing Is Shutting Down Free Speech’

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley on Friday offered his thoughts on the push to censor podcast host Joe Rogan.

Turley argued on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the left trying to cancel Rogan’s Spotify podcast is another attempt to shut down free speech. The George Washington University law professor added that “the extent of their success would make McCarthy blush.”

“[I] want to emphasize that a lot of people on the left that have said that if it’s not prohibited on the First Amendment — it’s not a free speech issue. That’s not true,” Turley outlined. “I mean, the First Amendment is not the exclusive domain of free speech. What they are doing is shutting down free speech. The left has come on to a winning strategy. They were the targets of censorship during the McCarthy period, but they have discovered that if they use corporations to control speech, it falls outside the First Amendment. But it’s not true that what they are doing is not a free speech attack. It is.”

“They are trying to stop people from speaking on these platforms, and they are being much more successful than McCarthy ever did,” he continued. “The extent of their success would make McCarthy blush today.”

