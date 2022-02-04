Kanter Freedom: Biden Administration Needs to Push for ‘Divorce’ Between U.S., China

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Boston Celtics Center Enes Kanter Freedom argued that it’s “time for a divorce” between the U.S. economy and China’s and the Biden administration “should do and say something about this.” Kanter Freedom also said that “when I pick up something and when I see, ‘Made in China,’ I put it back.”

Kanter Freedom said, “I mean, what I started to do, when I pick up something and when I see, ‘Made in China,’ I put it back. You know, I feel like the best — anything that you can get made in America, I mean, as an American, a new citizen, I feel like we need to support our country. And it is time for a divorce and we need to let everyone know that. And I hope the Biden administration will — they should do and say something about this.”

