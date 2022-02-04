Louisiana A.G. Landry: Crime Is Spiking While New Orleans Worries about Unvaxed Kids Going to Stores

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) criticized the vaccine mandate in New Orleans as an example of the “disconnect between some of these Democratic leaders and reality.” Because the city is ensuring children don’t go into businesses unvaccinated while crime is on the rise in the city so far in 2022. He also argued that “while crime and inflation are both on the rise,” all Democrats are worried about are coronavirus restrictions that are harmful to the economy.

Landry said, “Well, check this out, how about these statistics? Maria, in New Orleans, just in January, there were 22 homicides, 50 shootings, 50 carjackings, and 61 armed robberies. But God forbid some child walk into an ice cream shop unvaccinated. I mean, do you see the problem? I mean, there is literally a disconnect between some of these Democratic leaders and reality. You know, while crime and inflation are both on the rise, all they’re worried about are masks and vaccinations.”

He added, “We believe the mayor has greatly exceeded her authority. I mean, she’s crushing the New Orleans economy again, at a time when crime is out of control.”

