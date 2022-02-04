Maher: China ‘Confuses the Woke’ Because They Think Criticizing a Country Engaging in Genocide Is Racist

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that despite China’s genocide against the Uyghurs and restricting of Grindr, the issue of China “really confuses the woke. Because Chinese are Asians and Asians are not white. So, if you criticize them, it’s racism.”

Maher said, “[I]t’s funny, I was mentioning you can’t get Grindr anymore in China. They are putting Uyghurs into camps. It’s a 1984 surveillance state. It’s — there’s just so much wrong with China, and yet, it’s an issue that really confuses the woke. Because Chinese are Asians and Asians are not white. So, if you criticize them, it’s racism. That’s — I mean, that’s really where we are with the level of thinking with a lot of people in the country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett