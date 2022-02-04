McCarthy: Cheney, Kinzinger Would Have ‘Hard Time Ever Coming Back to Congress’

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) would have a “hard time ever coming back to Congress” after the Republican National Committee censured them.

MacCallum asked, “Today, the RNC voted to censure Representative Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger of Wyoming and Illinois respectively for serving on the January 6 Select Committee. Do you think that is appropriate on the part of the RNC to say that they will cease any and all support for those two candidates?”

McCarthy said, “Look, there is a reason why Adam is quitting. There’s a reason why Liz Cheney is no longer in leadership and has very low poll rating in Wyoming. This is a committee that when you watched the only person that had a worse week was CNN. You watched just the guilty decision played right now of their top guest and Zucker leaving. You had four January 6 members calling in upset that Zucker is leaving. This is a purely political committee. I think those two individuals would have a hard time ever coming back to Congress.”

MacCallum said, “We’ll see what happens. She’s running again. He’s not.”

