Christie: Trump ‘Told the Truth by Accident’ — He Wanted the ‘Election to Be Overturned’

Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that former President Donald Trump “told the truth by accident,” when he said he wanted then-President-elect Joe Biden’s win “overturned.”

Friday former Vice President Mike Pence rebuffed the idea he could have overturned the election by refusing the state electors on January 6, 2021.

Christie said, “I think the actions the vice president took on January 6 spoke loudly. I’m glad he’s finally put words to it. I don’t know why it took him so long. I’m glad he did. Let’s face it and call it what it is. January 6 was a riot that was incited by Donald Trump in an effort to intimidate Mike Pence and the Congress into doing exactly what he said in his own words last week, overturn the election. He’s tried to do a clean-up on aisle one here correcting that stuff, but it’s not going to change. He actually told the truth by accident. He wanted the election to be overturned.

He added, “Donald Trump did respond to what the vice president said. I think it’s kind of akin to the kid standing in the corner holding his breath. You know, it’s immature and it’s beneath the office that he held.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN