Jim Jordan: Today’s Left Empowers Government to ‘Go After Their Political Opponents’

On Sunday, Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) railed against the left’s strategy to attack their political opponents.

During Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Jordan highlighted how President Joe Biden labeled “half of the country” as racist, and the Democrats set up a domestic terrorism unit to combat parents speaking up at school board meetings against Critical Race Theory teachings. He argued the left empowers government “to go after their political opponents.”

“This is how [the left views] things,” Jordan outlined. “Just go back three weeks ago when Joe Biden gave a speech in Georgia; in his speech, he said that half of the country was terrible and racist. That same day, that very day, we learned that the Justice Department set up a domestic terrorism unit. And also, on that same day, we learned the Department of Education actually went first — like we always suspected — went first to the School Board Association asking them to write the letter about parents so they would have the pretext to do what the Biden administration wanted to do: namely, go after moms and dads who are speaking out at school board meetings against Critical Race Theory. So, those three things happened on one day. That is today’s left. They want to use the power of the government against their political opponents. We are seeing that across the board — attacks on our First Amendment, attacks on our Second Amendment, attacks on moms and dads. You name it. That is how they empower government to go after their political opponents. ”

“It’s as wrong as wrong can be and against our Constitution and against how our government is to work in these United States,” he concluded.

