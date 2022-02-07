ABC’s Hostin: Maskless Stacey Abrams with School Kids Was ‘Really Hypocritical’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that it was “really hypocritical” for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to pose maskless with masked school kids last week.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Some Georgia Republicans are calling Stacey Abrams a hypocrite for being unmasked in a photo with school kids during a visit for Black History Month. She’s calling them shameful for using a black history month event to stage a false political attack, and it’s just a distraction from their failures to protect people during the pandemic. But my question to this panel is, shouldn’t she have read the room there?”

“I’m a little bit shocked because Stacey Abrams, to me, is one of the most intelligent people in politics,” she continued. “And she kind of slipped up here. They took a picture of her with these kids without a mask, giving aid and comfort to the other side. That’s what she did. And I’m surprised at her, to tell you the truth,” she added. “That she would slip up.”

Hostin said, “It was an unforced error. Why do that? Why give the Right more ammunition? I mean, they always go after her anyway, and I think it was really hypocritical, actually. First, her statement. First of all, this has nothing to do with Black History Month. The point is she was not wearing a mask when she is one of those proponents of mask mandates, and she said, I think, in her statement, her people said that she asked to — she removed it — I’m sorry, ‘She wore a mask to the school, but later removed it so she could be heard by students watching remotely, and for the photos on the condition that everyone around her was wearing masks.’ She should’ve worn a mask. That’s a lame excuse.”

She added, “It was an unforced error of the worst sort because I don’t know that I necessarily believe that politicians are role models anymore, but to many people, she is, and you want better from your role model. Model the correct behavior.”

