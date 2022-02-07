Kinzinger to GOP Colleagues Who Won’t Speak Out Against Trump: ‘Your Silence Is Complicity’

Monday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) delivered a message to his fellow conservatives who still defend and support former President Donald Trump.

Kinzinger, a member of the January 6 select committee, said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that if conservatives who don’t stand up and speak out against Trump “are a part of the problem.” He added that their “silence is complicity.”

“If it’s somebody that I know that isn’t like crazy, you know, a person, you’ll hear him say, ‘Well, look, I just have to win my primary because if it’s not me, trust me, the guy I’m running against, he is really bad.’ I’m like, ‘OK, great.’ But you know, at some point, you have to stand up,” Kinzinger said of his conversations behind the scenes with his GOP colleagues. “Some of them it’s, ‘Hey, you have to quit trying to tell me how to do my job.’ You’ll get that occasionally. If I asked somebody, for instance, if they’ve even tweeted anything or made a statement at all in opposition to what Donald Trump said, where he said, I tried to get, you know, Mike Pence to overthrow the election. ‘Have you said anything?’ ‘Hey, I just don’t want to get in a Twitter war out there, or I am a local person. I focus on local issues.'”

He continued, “You know, look, again, I can’t begrudge anybody how they do their job. Everybody’s got their responsibility, but there is a moment, and this is that moment, at which if you don’t stand up, you are a part of the problem. You are part of the problem. Your silence is complicity, and that’s what we’re dealing with right now. It is so egregious. We are in such a dangerous position.”

