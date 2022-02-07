McCarthy: GOP-Led House ‘Will Take Action’ Against Biden CCP Ties in ‘Red-Handed’

During an interview with this “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News Channel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) shared that if the GOP retakes control of the House, there would be a committee to investigate and “take action” against President Joe Biden over his ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to McCarthy, Breitbart News senior contributor Peter Schweizer’s book, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, raises a lot of questions that need to be answered.

“We know that the CCP is an adversary of the United States. What are you going to do about this? We know that Peter Schweizer also reported that the Biden family accepted $31 million from the CCP. So, there is a serious question of potential conflict of interests here. Are you going to investigate this should you take the House majority?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

“Yes, not just this, but we will take action,” McCarthy declared. “Look, when we take the majority, we will create that committee on China. And it would be a bipartisan committee, so you have one American voice on how we can compete, where China comes in and captures the critical minerals, where they come and capture our medical supply and others. We will investigate the origins of COVID. We will investigate the A.G.’s research into calling parents terrorists. We will investigate Afghanistan, Afghanistan withdrawal. Why did we have 13 new Gold Star families? Because this president closed Bagram that allowed a suicide bomber out that killed the individual. The release of American taxpayers’ reports, why is that being allowed?”

“There is a lot of places that we can hold them accountable,” he continued. “But Peter’s book raises a lot of questions that need to be answered. And we might have to go further. You might have to be able to have a further investigation just within this family. What are they doing, and where did this money come from? Because you take the actions of the Democrats, I do not know what China has on these people, but it must be so powerful because the action at every turn stop and harm us but protect China.”

