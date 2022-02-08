DEA Administrator: Social Media Companies Could Stop Drug Trafficking on Their Sites If They Wanted to

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated that social media companies “know exactly” how drug traffickers are using their sites to traffic drugs and that they could put an end to it, “if they choose to do so.” But “we have not seen them willing to take those steps to really look at their platforms, to really say, okay, we cannot allow this to happen. We simply have not seen them do that yet.”

Milgram stated, “My position on social media is this: The social media companies, they know exactly what the drug traffickers are doing. They know exactly what is happening. They track every single piece of data, every single direct message. Everything that happens on their sites, they know. When it came to child exploitation, they put an end to that on their sites. They could do the exact same thing here if they choose to do so. And we have not seen them willing to take those steps to really look at their platforms, to really say, okay, we cannot allow this to happen. We simply have not seen them do that yet.”

