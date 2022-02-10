Dem Sen. Kelly: I’m Not Satisfied with Biden’s Handling of Inflation, Needs to Be Level Families ‘Can Actually Deal With’

While speaking with CNN on Thursday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said that he is not satisfied with the Biden administration’s handling of inflation and that he won’t be pleased with how the administration is handling the issue until inflation comes down to a “more sustainable” level and until “families across the country can actually deal with” the levels of inflation.

CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju asked, “Are you satisfied with the administration’s handling of inflation right now?”

Kelly responded, “No. Until — I mean, until it comes down to something that’s more sustainable and that families across the country can actually deal with, no.”

