Kennedy on Biden Crack Pipe Distribution Plan: ‘This Is Stupidity’

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) slammed President Joe Biden and his administration for a program that reportedly could use taxpayer money to distribute “safe” crack pipes.

Kennedy called the plan “stupidity” on behalf of the Biden administration. He argued the money directed toward the plan should go to securing the border or helping people get off of drugs.

“Once again, intelligence is chasing the Biden administration, but the Biden administration is managing to beat it,” Kennedy proclaimed. “This entire controversy, in my judgment, Sean, is why millions of Americans tonight are thinking, you know, Republicans aren’t perfect, and God knows we’re not, but the other side is crazy. Now think about this — President Biden has decided to take $30 million of taxpayer money from his emergency COVID bill that he passed with Democratic support last March, and he wants to use it to facilitate the smoking of crack cocaine and meth in the name of racial justice, racial equity. His people say they can make the smoking of crack cocaine and meth safer.”

“First, why are they using COVID money? Number two, why are they using any money at all? There’s no safe way to smoke crack or meth. Sooner or later, it kills you, and that’s just a fact,” he continued. “Why do we want to facilitate it? Why, Americans are asking themselves, wouldn’t we take this money and use it to help people get off the illicit drugs? Why wouldn’t we take this money, the American people are asking themselves, and use it to stop the drugs from coming in our country in the first place by securing the border? And what does any of this have to do with racial justice? Crack cocaine and meth, whether you smoke it or inject it, will kill you. It doesn’t matter what color you are or what your gender is. Now, look — stupidity is a lot like pornography. It’s very hard to define, but you know it when you see it. This is stupidity.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent