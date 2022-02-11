Maher on Canada Protests: There’s an Accurate View That Some Can Afford to Stay Home and Others Who Can’t

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed the trucker protests currently taking place in Canada and stated that he thinks the main issue driving the protests is that there were some people who, during the pandemic, could afford to “wait out and get a free vacation and money from the government and other people can’t. And they’re pissed off, the people who can’t.”

Maher stated, “I thought, like during the pandemic, I talked about this many times, we would see these ads, we are all in it together. And I’d think, no, we’re not. There are some people who stay home and some people who bring them the food. If you’re just ordering Amazon and you don’t ever have to go out and your job, you can do remotely — but who’s bringing the Amazon things? The trucker.”

He continued that the word “elitist” is the word “[that] I think is on people’s tongues and minds. And I mean, that certainly is what populists — including bad ones like Trump — play on. But there is this idea, and it’s not wrong, that some people are staying home in their Lululemons and other people — and can afford to like wait out and get a free vacation and money from the government and other people can’t. And they’re pissed off, the people who can’t.”

