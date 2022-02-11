Whitmer: Conservative Media Coverage of Freedom Convoy ‘Downright Dangerous’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Friday criticized conservative media members for “inciting and encouraging people to break the law” with their coverage of the Freedom Convoy.

Whitmer said on CNN’s “New Day” that the Canadian trucker protests in the name of pushing back against coronavirus restrictions were devastating to the U.S. economy because families and businesses rely on them. She warned conservative media that encouraging the protests was “downright dangerous.”

“Obviously, we cannot incite and encourage people to break the law, especially when it means they are throwing other Americans out of work and creating an economic crisis that we were just recovering from,” Whitmer emphasized.

“[I] t’s dangerous,” she added. “They’re inciting and encouraging people to break the law. And to do so in a way that devastates so many hard-working people — this is families, this is businesses in America that rely on this commerce free-flowing. This is five days, and it has already taken a toll of tens of millions of dollars. That number compounds over time. And any encouragement for people to replicate this and break the law and devastate our economy is not just devastating to our national bottom line but to individual households, to businesses, to agriculture. So, it’s incredibly, I think, you know, unhelpful and downright dangerous.”

