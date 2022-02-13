Larry Hogan: ‘Certainly’ Taking a Look at Running for President in 2024

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was “certainly” taking a look at running for president in 2024.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Your non-profit group, America United, released this video.”

In a video, Hogan said, “For those who say that is America is too divided, I would argue that we have already shown a better path forward. Let’s continue to set an example for the rest of the nation so that America can once again be a shining example to the world.”

Tapper said, “That’s a nice video. It just lacked the Hogan 2024 banner at the bottom. Are you considering a run?”

Hogan said, “We put out great videos like that almost every week. That was taken from my State of the State Address last week. It is pretty well done. Like I said, I’m going to run through the tape as governor until January of next year. I’m going to continue to be a voice. I’m not going to sit back and not be involved in the issues of the day. I’ll be making a decision about 2024 after I finish this job.”

Tapper said, “You’re certainly considering it?”

Hogan said, “We’ll certainly take a look at it after January of 2023.”

