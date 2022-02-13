Pelosi Refuses to Answer if She Will Run for Speaker Again

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to answer Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” when asked if she will run for Speaker of the House in 2022.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “Inflation and rising crime are bringing down President Biden’s approval ratings. You said you’re going to run again this year, but 29 — much your fellow Democrats are not running for re-election. How worried are you about the midterms now?”

Pelosi said, “I don’t agonize. I organize. We fully intend to win the election.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “If you maintain control, you can run for speaker again?”

Pelosi said, “That’s not a question. My purpose is to win the election. To win the election. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy. But very important in all that is what it means personally to the American people, to their kitchen table issues. Whether it’s what they pay for food, medicine, rent, children’s education, and the rest, so our focus unifies our Democrats, you talked about what may have divided them. What unifies us is the empathy that we have for America’s working families and the priority of meeting their needs. Lower cost, bigger paychecks, lower taxes, all paid for by making everyone pay their fair share with a great president.”

