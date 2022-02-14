Pentagon’s Kirby: Putin ‘Has a Lot of Options Available to Him’ — ‘It Could Happen Any Day’

On Monday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby advised that Russian President Vladimir Putin could invade Ukraine “with little to no warning.”

Kirby, during an interview on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” warned that Putin “has a lot of options available to him” as he “continues to add to his military capabilities.” He added an attack on Ukraine “could happen any day.”

“He has a lot of options available to him, Andrea, because he continues to add to his military capabilities,” Kirby told host Andrea Mitchell. “Even just over the course of the weekend, he has added more force and more capability to that border with Ukraine and in Belarus as well, as of course the maritime readiness that he has established in the Black Sea and elsewhere in the Med as well. This is a military that continues to grow stronger, continues to grow more ready. They’re exercising.”

He continued, “So, we believe that he has a lot of capabilities and options available to him should he want to use military force. And as we’ve said, it could happen any day. In fact, Andrea, I’d go so far as to say that we could see him move with little to no warning.”

