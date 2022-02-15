McCaul: Focus on ‘Woke Politics’ in Military Is ‘Dangerous’ – We’re Making Defense ‘Weaker’ in Face of Dangers from China, Russia

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus,” House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) reacted to findings from Republicans that nearly six million man-hours were spent by the DOD on climate change, extremism, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by stating that “it’s a constant theme” that such things are “all they prioritize,” and it’s “dangerous.” Because while there are real foreign policy issues with Russia and China, we’re “not making our defense systems ready, rather weaker.”

McCaul stated, [relevant remarks begin around 5:30] “It’s dangerous. And I see it on my committee all the time. It’s always about — I’m all for diversity and we want to protect the environment, but it’s a constant theme that’s all they prioritize, right? I think climate change, when John Kerry goes to China and negotiates with them about green energy in provinces where they commit genocide, it troubles me. When we have — we’re on the brink of a potential war when you have Putin invading Europe, you’ve got Xi invading the south Pacific, to me, these are bigger threats that we need to be prepared for, not spend six million man-hours on sort of woke politics. They’re not making our defense systems ready, rather weaker. And I think that’s the whole theme of this administration.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett