Deutsch: If Trump, McCarthy Take Back Power ‘Our Democracy Is Over’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch on Wednesday issued a stark warning about the GOP taking back control of the House and Donald Trump getting re-elected to the White House.

During a panel discussion on “Morning Joe” about the disconnect between the American elites and the average American, Deutsch said that if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) takes back his House Majority Leader position and Trump wins the presidency, then “our democracy is over.”

“[W]hat Donald Trump understood was that Americans hate elitism,” Deutsch declared. “They hate it. The average person –”

MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle interrupted, saying, “No. He understood resentment. That’s the only thing he understood.”

“It was about race, and it was elitism,” Deutsch replied. “And he understood that. And we can’t give that back to Republicans. We really are … on the precipice. If we don’t get this right this time, it’s over. You put McCarthy back in, you put Trump back in our democracy is over. I’m not overstating it. That’s where we’re at. And the Democrats have to understand what wins elections and what loses elections.”

