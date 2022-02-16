NBC’s Figliuzzi: AG Garland Needs to Say to Durham ‘What Are You Doing and When Are You Done?’

NBC News national security contributor and former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi said on Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Attorney General Merrick Garland needs to establish limits on special counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump Russia probe.

Figliuzzi said, “This is dangerous disinformation. It is pointing a finger at Hillary Clinton. It is lying about her. It is claiming she may be engaged in criminal activity.”

He continued, “Let me say what’s not in the John Durham filing. If there’s Fox viewers stopping on this and wonder what this is, let me do this quickly. There’s no spying to speak of in a traditional sense of the word in the filing. There’s nothing in the filing about Hillary Clinton paying to infiltrate the Trump White House or Trump Tower. There’s nothing in there that speaks to wiretapping. I hear that on these right-wing fringe platforms. They had wiretap. What are you talking about? There’s no content. Wiretap is intercepting content of a phone call, an email communication. You have a microphone in an office. No wiretap in this John Durham filing.”

Figliuzzi added. “I expect this behavior of Fox News folks. What I continued to be perplexed by is the conduct of John Durham. The guy should have known that the filing would light fire to the disinformation to the echo chambers. Yet he put it out there, and he has a responsibility. If he were a reasonable prosecutor, I can’t comment on the case, but I got to tell you this is really being misconstrued. I didn’t say this, this, and this and then just walk away. Will he do that? No. Should Merrick Garland come in soon and ask John Durham where in heavens name he is headed with this, particularly with a Friday hearing coming where Sussman is supposed to ask the judge to toss the case against him? It’s a good time to for Merrick Garland say to Durham, what are you doing, and when are you done? Yes.”

