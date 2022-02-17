Brnovich: Invasion of Southern Border ‘Much Further Along’ Than Anything in Europe

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla,” Arizona Attorney General and candidate for the U.S. Senate Mark Brnovich (R) argued that “there’s an invasion of our southern border right now” that is “much further along than anything that’s going on in eastern Europe” between Russia and Ukraine, and stated that the Biden administration has created an incentive for people to cross over into the United States illegally.

Brnovich said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:45:35] “I sit there and I scratch my head. I take a step back when I sit there and I think about the Biden administration and all these people talking about what happens if Ukraine crosses — or Russia crosses this line in Ukraine and we’re going to secure the Ukrainian border. And it’s like, hell, there’s an invasion of our southern border right now that’s much further along than anything that’s going on in eastern Europe. And so, why is the Biden administration and so many of those folks focused on that instead of what’s — focused on what’s going on in our very own backyard, where the Biden administration has essentially decriminalized and incentivized people coming here illegally?”

