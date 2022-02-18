GOP Sen. Thune: Dems ‘Have a Lot of Explaining to Do to the American People’ — Their Agenda ‘Completely Out of Step’

On Friday, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) asserted that the Democrats’ “far-left policies are so far out of of the mainstream” that it would keep them from getting elected in the upcoming midterm elections.

Thune told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Democrats “have a lot of explaining to do to the American people” because of the state of the economy. He added they would need to come back to the center if they want to get re-elected.

“The Democrats, Dana, to your point are going to have a lot of explaining to do to the American people,” Thune advised. “I think a wave is building out there. Some of it revolves around the cultural issues you just mentioned. A lot of it has to do with economic issues.”

“I think what [Democrats will] find probably coming out of the election … if they do lose control majority at least in the House and hopefully as well in the Senate is that these far-left policies are so far out of the mainstream of the country right now that they can’t get people elected,” he continued. “And I think Biden being political and his people around him are going to say … this may satisfy the far-left woke movement in the country, the radical extreme agenda that they have, but it is not where America is. And if we want to get re-elected, we’re going to have to come to center. I mean, my expectation would be that they would follow the model that Bill Clinton followed after the 94 elections.”

“I think the reality is starting to set in, though. You have seen some of the stories, and Schumer’s rhetoric is changing. The Democrats’ rhetoric is changing in the Senate. They realize they’re on the wrong side of public opinion,” Thune concluded.

