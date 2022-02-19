Brooks: ‘We’d Be Looking at a Very Difficult’ Scenario with Russia, Ukraine if Trump Was President

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that “we’d be looking at a very difficult and very troubling” scenario if former President Donald Trump was still the president during the current situation with Russia and Ukraine. Because “Donald Trump was never one to really go toe-to-toe with Vladimir Putin.” While President Joe Biden “has done an excellent job of rallying the Western alliance.”

Brooks said, “The Biden administration has done an excellent job of rallying the Western alliance. It’s been a demonstration of why the world needs America to be a leader of the free world. Whether that will last as the costs ratchet up for all of us in the West, we will see. But, right now, it looks quite unified to me.”

He later added, “I shudder to think what would happen if Donald Trump was in office right now, whether this would — how would we be reacting to Vladimir Putin? Donald Trump was never one to really go toe-to-toe with Vladimir Putin. I think he genuinely admires the man. And if he were in office right now, we’d be looking at a very difficult and very troubling situation.”

