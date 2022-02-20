Frank Luntz: ‘Only Donald Trump’ Could Stand in the Way for GOP House, Senate in Midterms

Pollster Frank Luntz said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Republicans will win control of the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm elections and that only former President Donald Trump could prevent it.

Guest-host Jonathan Karl said, “Are Republicans feeling some anxiety about tying themselves too closely to a Donald Trump where it seems to be the legal walls seem to be moving in on him?”

Luntz said, “Let’s make some news. If you look at the polling data, and you do the focus groups, you talk to independents as I have done. I find it difficult to see any other conclusion than Republicans winning control of the House and winning control of the Senate in November. Now a lot of stuff can change. And I know that we don’t know what’s going to happen in Ukraine. But Republicans should win both of those based on what’s happening right now and what we know is going to happen in the coming months.”

He continued, “Only Donald Trump could stand in that way. Only Donald Trump, what he says, how he says it, could prevent Republicans from winning the majority. If he makes this about November of 2020 or January of 2021, it could cost Republicans the Senate. If he tries to make this election about himself, the Republicans could lose due to Trump.”

