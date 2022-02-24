GOP Sen. Cramer: Biden’s Energy Policy Gave Putin ‘a Weapon’ and Adds to Climate Problem

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) stated that the Biden administration’s energy policy has not only handed Putin “a weapon” in Europe, but is “actually adding to the climate problem, adding to the human rights problem” because it Russia doesn’t have the same environmental or labor standards as the U.S.

Cramer said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:30] “[L]et’s just take the climate issue itself, the issue that the Biden administration pretends that they’re actually helping with. The fact that we are transferring more of the world market to Vladimir Putin and have allowed — that we’ve handed him a weapon in his war, in the — in Europe, but on top of that, he doesn’t have the same environmental, and certainly not the same workforce or workplace standards, labor standards that we have in the United States. So, we’re actually adding to the climate problem, adding to the human rights problem, all the while we somehow think we’re feeling better about ourselves? No, we’re just adding costs. … [E]nergy is in the supply chain or the value chain of everything. … It is the number one driver of inflation, and on top of that, we have inflation. And so, this is a strategy that is anti-national security. It’s certainly anti-energy security, obviously. It’s anti-economic security. It makes zero sense whatsoever.”

