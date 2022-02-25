Behar: I Haven’t Been Able to Go to Italy for Years Because of COVID, Now Ukraine

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that she cannot go to Italy because of the COVID pandemic and now Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Now this thing, I have to say this thing in the Ukraine, it’s so disheartening.”

She added, “And knowing that people in the Soviet Union, the people, in Russia, They don’t want this war. They don’t want this war. He wants it because he’s trying to hold on.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin replied, “I think what I also thought about was the fact that estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded, and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe, which I think about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. I mean, it’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe too. You know, you just — you plan a trip. You want to go there. I want to go to Italy for four years, and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic. And now this. You know. It’s like, what’s going to happen there too.”

