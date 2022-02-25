GOP Rep. Moore: ‘Woke Leadership’ at Pentagon a Concern on Heels of Russian Ukraine Invasion

Even though no U.S. troops will be deployed to Ukraine with Russian troops bearing down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, U.S. military preparedness is still a concern, according to Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL).

Moore warned of national defense issues during a moment of heightened global tensions in an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5. He urged listeners to “keep an eye on the ball” regarding how U.S. policymakers handled threats.

“You know, that is a huge concern because the woke leadership we have at the Pentagon and around even in our military,” he said. “It’s all about being politically correct, and General [Mike] Milley sent a pretty poor message when he was concerned about so many social engineering moves rather than what it really takes to fight and win a war. The military should not be some social experiment. It should be a killing, lethal force. What we’ve done is we’ve allowed everything that woke touches messes up. It doesn’t matter what it is. Certainly, the military — there’s no place for that.”

“We’ve got national defense issues, and you know, the thing with the Biden administration — this is just another catastrophic misstep, from the border to the pipeline — I mean, you name it,” Moore continued. “Inflation, printing money, Afghanistan withdrawal, vaccine mandates, and I say this Jeff: I think the vaccine mandate was a result of the Biden administration wagging the dog. As terrible as the narrative was, shortly after Afghanistan and the numbers began to tank, you know the ‘let’s go, Brandon’ chants began to be a thing in stadiums for the young people across the country. All of a sudden, [Biden] comes out with vaccine mandates, and that changes the news cycle.”

“I’m telling you this: This is one more tremendous misstep,” he added. “And they’ll do something, I think, looking a the court, a new Supreme Court justice today or nominate one — just to take the narrative off of the failed policies in Ukraine. We have to keep an eye on the ball. National defense, woke generals and leadership in the House and the Senate — those sort of things, they do not protect the American people, that do not protect the American people — those need to be a thing of the past. We need to move on and get back to what really matters.”

