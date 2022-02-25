Watch: Fmr Ukrainian President Poroshenko Shows off Guns in Streets of Kyiv — ‘We Shall Deal with Putin’

In a Friday interview from the streets of Kyiv, Ukraine, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko showed his battalion’s weaponry to fight back against a Russian invasion.

Poroshenko told CNN’s “New Day” that he and his civilian defense force plan to “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he described as “mad,” “crazy” and “evil.”

“We shall deal with Putin like a man with a lost reason,” Poroshenko advised. “And he’s just simply mad. He’s just simply crazy. He’s just simply evil to come here to kill Ukrainian — Ukrainian, who we lost now about 130 Ukrainian soldiers and about 800 Russian soldiers who were killed just yesterday under the report of the Ukrainian Minister of Defense. And I just want to declare that Putin will not stop Ukraine in our movement to the European Union.”

The former president of Ukraine went on to say he and his group have a short Kalashnikov and “two machine guns” but not enough arms for everyone wanting to enlist.

“[W]e have two machine guns — more or less, that’s it,” Poroshenko stated. “We don’t have heavy artillery. We don’t have tanks. We don’t have an armed personal carrier because we launched this process just a couple days ago. And we create that for two days. This is the long life of the people who want to enlist in the battalion, but we don’t have enough arms for that. And this is their only limit.”

“This is an extremely touchable and an extremely great demonstration of how Ukrainian people hate Putin and how we are against Russian aggression. This is very clear,” he added.

CNN’s John Berman asked Poroshenko, “How long do you think you can hold out?”

“Forever,” Poroshenko replied. “I think that Putin never will catch Ukraine despite — no matter how many soldiers he kills, how many missiles he has, how many nuclear weapons he has. We Ukrainians are free people with a great European future. This is definitely like that.”

