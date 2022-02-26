Blackburn: Biden Going ‘Soft’ by Killing China Initiative as China Covers Up COVID, Potentially Props up Russia

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacted to the Biden Justice Department ending the anti-Chinese espionage China Initiative by stating that President Joe Biden is going “soft on China” as they continue to engage in bad behavior like covering up the origin of the coronavirus and “we’re watching to see if China is going to prop up Russia” to counteract American sanctions.

Blackburn said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:02:20] “It is astounding to me, in the middle of all of this Russia-Ukraine, and you look at how we’re watching to see if China is going to prop up Russia in this, amid the sanctions, and then you have Biden letting go of the investigation into their intellectual property thefts. This is just — it’s hard to fathom why they would consider doing this. China wants to be globally dominant by the time we get to the midpoint of the century. It is — China and Russia have the U.S. as their enemy. They share that. They are our adversaries, and now, you’re going to have Biden go soft on China, as he has been since he went into office.”

Blackburn also listed China’s bad actions like covering up the origin of the coronavirus and the Uyghur genocide.

