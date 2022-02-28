Alaska Gov. Dunleavy: Our Oil Is Cleaner Than Russia’s, We Can Supply Ourselves and Allies, ‘If We’re Allowed to’ by Biden

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) stated that Alaska is ready to do its part in helping the U.S. reduce its dependence on foreign energy if the Biden administration will allow it to do so and argued that oil from Alaska is better for the environment than oil from Russia.

Dunleavy said, “I think we should do both. I think we should push renewables, and we should push oil and gas. I think they both present great opportunities for this country. And I don’t understand why we aren’t doing that, especially given what’s happening over in Russia. We’ve had the same issue with Iran and others that are not necessarily friendly to the United States. And so, Neil, I’m all for opportunities. I think we should push it. Alaska could do its part. We have billions of barrels of oil still in the ground. We’ve got about 126 trillion cubic feet of gas that we can deliver to our friends in Asia, as well as our west coast. So, we’re prepared and ready to do our part, if this administration allows us to.”

He added, “We still import oil from Russia, which makes no sense to us here in Alaska. You know, the worry by many of the environmentalists is if you drill in Arctic Alaska, you’re somehow going to spoil it. Do people really think if you drill in Arctic Russia, that they are going to have tougher environmental regulations than we are? That’s simply not true. And so, a molecule of oil coming from America is going to be a cleaner molecule of oil than if it’s coming from Russia. And, at the same time, we’re going to supply ourselves and our friends with American oil if we’re allowed to do that. That just makes for better national security, and again, a lower price at the pump.”

