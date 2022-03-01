Cotton: Biden Reversing Course on Energy Policy ‘Doesn’t Seem Likely’ Given Admin Continues ‘to Double Down’ on Green New Deal

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called on President Joe Biden to “reverse course” on his energy policy.

Cotton lamented that a reversal didn’t “seem likely.” He added the Biden administration “continuing to double down on the tenets of the Green New Deal” makes it harder to stand up against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It’s time to reverse course here,” Cotton said. “If gas was still at $2.10 a gallon — not at $3.60 a gallon — we would have a lot more freedom of action to stand up against Putin.”

“I think given what we’ve seen from the administration in the last few days, it doesn’t seem likely,” he replied when asked of the likelihood of a reversal. “I mean, you see them continuing to double down on the tenets of the Green New Deal while they’re also taking steps to continue to reduce our nuclear power sources. You know, just last week they reversed a permit that would extend the life of a nuclear power plant in Florida. That’s the exact opposite we should be doing. In addition to opening up federal lands for new leases, as they put a new moratorium on just last week in the middle of this war, we should be building more nuclear power plants here. We should be building them in Europe as well. We should be taking urgent steps.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent