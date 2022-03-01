GOP Rep. Mast on Russia Response: Those Who Can Do the Most ‘Are Doing the Least’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) reacted to Canada cutting off its Russian oil supply while the United States is still buying it.

Mast argued that with some countries still buying Russian oil, history would remember that “those that were capable of the most did the least” to stop Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” Mast emphasized. “I would paint the picture like this: it would be like sanctioning a farmer without sanctioning their crops. That’s what the globe is doing by still allowing Russian energy to flow to different places. Those that are taking those Russian sources of fuel are the biggest enablers of allowing Russia to continue their madness. And I think in the end, the world is going to say those that were capable of the most did the least. You have right now western Europe, the West, and really the globe, those that can do the most. They are doing the least.”

“And let me just paint this one other way tactically very quickly. You have probably the most obvious and largest tactical opportunity of this war — a 40-mile parade of Russian armament that can be entirely destroyed by one wing of A-10 aircraft. And if the West does not look at that and [put] their finger on the scale, then that’s how history will remember this,” he concluded.

