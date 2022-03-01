Harris: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘Understands the Experience of Real People’

Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday on “The Morning Hustle” radio show that President Joe Biden’s pick for the next Supreme Court Justice, federal appeals court judge Ketanji Brown Jackson understood “the experience of real people.”

Harris said, “I will do everything in my power to ensure that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. She will be, as history I am certain will write, one of the strongest and the most meaningful members of that court, who happens to be a black woman. I also am clear about the fact that when you look at the history of the work that court and how it directly impacts our lives, it is eminence.”

She added, “One of my heroes in life was the great Thurgood Marshall. He served on the United States Supreme Court, and who leading up to that time, was responsible for the case called Brown v. Board of Education that desegregated American schools. You look at the decisions that court makes that have a profound impact on whether or not we have a society that treats all people equally, and speaks to the real people, and speaks in a way that understands the experience of real people. That power is eminence. Ketanji Brown, she come from a family where her parents were the first in their family to go to college, both of them went to HBCUs. She had a debate coach in High School who convinced her she could be and do anything.”

Harris added, “She is now about to be the first black woman on the United States Supreme Court. So I know we are all so proud of what we are on the cusp of doing. Like I said, I will do everything in my power to see this through.”

