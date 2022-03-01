Winsome Sears Urges Biden to Reverse Energy Policy — ‘Take Care of What You Have Command of’

In the wake of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) called on President Joe Biden to rethink his energy policy.

Sears lamented on Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline his first day in office. She urged him to “reopen” the pipeline and “take care” of what he has “command of” in the United States.

“[Y]ou see, we don’t live on this planet by ourselves, Mr. President,” Sears directed at Biden. “You have Russia. You have China. You have North Korea. You have all of them. And so, you must call on people who will make demands of you to understand whether America is all ready for all comers. So, we need to find that out. Why won’t you reopen the Keystone pipeline? Why won’t you stop? As a matter of fact, we are importing energy from Russia. You know, why are we doing that? We have the means to produce it here.”

She added, “We were free from depending on outside countries for our energy, and as soon as he came into office, his first day, he killed the Keystone pipeline, killed all those jobs and all the other attendant jobs with it. So, we can be energy independent, and it depends on this president. And instead, he is telling other countries like Saudi Arabia to release more oil, more barrels. Really? Why don’t you take care of what have you command of, Mr. President, here?”

