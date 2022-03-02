Chelsea Clinton: After Trump, I Thank God We Have Biden Who Is ‘Proud to Be An American’

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that her reaction to President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address was to thank God for his pride in America.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You were talking about the State of the Union recently. What did you think about the speech? I think something that most people don’t talk about because I mentioned it to my producers, you studied at Oxford, international relations. What did you think about the speech?”

Clinton said, “For the president, my main feeling and this is really what I felt watching, you know, in my living room here in New York City, is he’s so proud to be an American. And he wants what’s best for our country. And after the last administration, just that feeling of, like, oh, God, like, thank you. Thank you for that pride. I felt included in that pride, and it was so palpable.”

She continued, “Also, my husband’s father’s family is Ukrainian. They were Ukrainian-Jewish refugees. My husband grew up with the stories of his father fleeing, and we like so many families with young children, are trying to figure out how to talk about what’s happening in our country right now and in our world right now. So listening to that speech, that sense of pride, and that sense of, you know, I can tell my children, as worried as we are, we are in safe hands. We are in safe hands.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN