Schiff: We Believe Trump, His Campaign Violated the Law

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot believed there was a “good faith basis to conclude” that former President Donald Trump violated the law.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Last night, we learned the 1/6 select committee has evidence now that Donald Trump and his allies engaged in potential crimes when they tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including conspiring to defraud the United States and obstructing an official Congressional proceeding. These alleged acts were revealed through a court filing that challenges conservative lawyer John Eastman’s claim of attorney-client privilege as he tries to prevent the committee from accessing thousands of his emails.”

She added, “I want to ask you about this filing. You have been as transparent as you can be in the midst of an ongoing investigation, but this does create for the public the fullest picture of the evidence you have that supports a conspiracy in which Donald Trump participated. Are we reading that correctly?”

Schiff said, “You know, you’re certainly reading it correctly that we believe that there is good faith basis to conclude that Donald Trump and members of his campaign were engaged in acts that violated the law or were designed to defraud the American people. It is, for example, a crime under Title 18 to obstruct an official proceeding. Of course, the joint session was quintessentially official proceeding.”

