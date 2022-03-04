McCaul on U.S. Response to Russia: ‘We Need Some Imagination and Some Spine’

During a Friday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) weighed in on how the United States could stop Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine.

McCaul urged the Biden administration to show “some imagination and some spine.” He also suggested the United States should be creative in getting weapons to Ukraine “to stop this nightmare from going forward.”

“There is a lot of frustration,” McCaul said of President Joe Biden’s response. “I’ve been asking the intelligence community and the State Department these questions. I think [General Jack Keane] put it really well. We need some imagination and some spine. You know, right now, we’ve got 40 miles of a convoy of all their tanks. They’re really, Harris, sitting ducks.”

He continued, “Why can’t we come up with some plan to take them out? And it would avoid this what’s going to be a really bad scene, bad images coming out of Ukraine and a lot of destruction and death. You know, they are getting drones from Turkey, and I want to look at all options on the table. We’re going to be meeting with the 82nd Airborne over there. I want to see what can we do creatively to get weapons in to stop this nightmare from going forward.”

