Pentagon’s Kirby: ‘We’ll Do Whatever We Can to Continue to Make Sure that Ukraine Can Defend Itself’

On Friday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby echoed Vice President Kamala Harris’ sentiment that the United States would do anything possible to help Ukraine defend itself amid Russia’s invasion.

Kirby told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the United States would “continue to flow as much security assistance to Ukraine as we can” to make sure that “Ukraine can defend itself” against Russia.

“We’re going to continue to flow as much security assistance to Ukraine as we can, as fast as we can,” Kirby outlined. “And I would note, and I think Admiral Stavridis talked about this as well, the Ukrainians are fighting back. They are defending their country, and they’re doing it quite effectively. The Russian advance up in the north continues to be stalled and frustrated by Ukrainian resistance, which has been extraordinarily effective.”

“Now, look, we all have to be clear-eyed about this. The Russians have the numbers advantage,” he continued. “They have more capability available to them. They built it up over the last several months, more than 150,000 troops, more than 120 battalion tactical groups. They have a lot of advantages right now. So, we’ll do whatever we can to continue to make sure that Ukraine can defend itself.”

