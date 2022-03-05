Sean Penn After Ukraine Visit: ‘This Is Not Going to End Soon, No Matter What’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” actor and Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) co-Founder Sean Penn discussed his visit to Ukraine and said the situation in the country is “not going to end soon, no matter what.” And that there will be “extraordinary insurgencies” if Russia succeeds in taking over the country.

Sean Penn said, “There’s no question in my mind that this is not going to end soon, no matter what. Because you will have a country of extraordinary insurgencies, if Putin is successful in this.”

He then described what he saw walking across the border to Poland to get out of Ukraine, stating, “So many — almost — this was the startling thing to me. It was mostly women and children, some in groups, and some just a mother and their child, all — almost all of those cars. In some cases, the father was dropping them off, and returning. Because we know that, from 18 to 60, men are not to leave. They’re to stay, in the resistance against Russia. There was no — I didn’t see any luggage. It’s as though they wanted to believe they’re going to be able to come back.”

