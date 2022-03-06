Blinken: ‘Active Discussion’ Ongoing on Russian Oil Import Ban

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the United States was engaged in an “active discussion” on banning Russian oil imports.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “You point out accurately that the sanctions are unprecedented. They are. They’re stronger than they’ve ever been. But the U.S. has not moved as quickly as the EU has on sanctions against the Russian political elite, the Duma, the National Security Council, their families, the top 100 oligarchs. The U.S. has not banned imports of Russian oil trade sanctions. We’re still working with the Russians on the Iran deal. Why can’t we do everything we can now? Speaker Pelosi says she’s willing to cut off all imports of Russian oil.”

Blinken said, “We’re adding the sanctions every day. We’re doing it in coordination. If there’s a loophole on one side or the other, we’re closing it.”

He added, “When it comes to oil, Russian oil, I was on the phone yesterday with the president and other members of the Cabinet on exactly the subject. And we are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets. That’s a very active discussion as we speak.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN